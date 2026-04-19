Cane Capital Partners LLC Invests $21.03 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cane Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,191 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $21,031,000. Alphabet comprises about 8.3% of Cane Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $341.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $306.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147. Insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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