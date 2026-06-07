Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 244,007 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,422 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Intel were worth $30,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $838,804,000 after buying an additional 9,503,402 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Reuters: Foxconn announces strategic collaboration with Intel on next-gen AI infrastructure

Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Motley Fool: Why Intel Stock Rallied Today

Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers.

Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. 24/7 Wall St.: Nvidia Launches PC Chip in a Direct Challenge Against Intel

NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. Negative Sentiment: Intel was also caught up in a broad semiconductor and tech selloff tied to Broadcom’s weak AI outlook, which pressured chip stocks across the group. Invezz: Intel, AMD stocks slide again in aftermath of Broadcom's weak outlook

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $150.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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