Capital International Sarl Acquires 253,211 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 174.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,350 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 253,211 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Intel were worth $14,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,233,159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Reuters: Foxconn announces strategic collaboration with Intel on next-gen AI infrastructure

Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Motley Fool: Why Intel Stock Rallied Today

Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers.

Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. 24/7 Wall St.: Nvidia Launches PC Chip in a Direct Challenge Against Intel

NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. Negative Sentiment: Intel was also caught up in a broad semiconductor and tech selloff tied to Broadcom’s weak AI outlook, which pressured chip stocks across the group. Invezz: Intel, AMD stocks slide again in aftermath of Broadcom's weak outlook

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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