Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $37.36 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,652 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 21,695 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 3.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average is $192.63. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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