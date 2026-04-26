Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,946 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 19,006 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $227.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.05 and a 12 month high of $352.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price target on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $294.00 to $256.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $321.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

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