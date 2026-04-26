Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,611 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,970,415,000 after buying an additional 3,120,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,393,506,000 after buying an additional 1,990,608 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,605,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 226.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,245,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,322,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,912 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC cut Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $531.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $500.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.18 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here