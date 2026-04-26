Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 5,563 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,952 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Qualcomm accounts for approximately 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $27,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Qualcomm from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised Qualcomm to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Qualcomm from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $158.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Up 11.1%

Shares of QCOM opened at $148.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 76.03%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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