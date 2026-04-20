Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 122.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,358 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $287.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $206.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business's fifty day moving average price is $193.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $161.51 and a 12-month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

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About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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