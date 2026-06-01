Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1%

COF stock opened at $188.06 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.98 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50-day moving average is $189.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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