Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $79,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $77,579,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $611.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.42 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $704.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $741.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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