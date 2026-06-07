Capital World Investors Acquires 17,557,147 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.08% of Intel worth $3,839,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Down 11.3%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Reuters: Foxconn announces strategic collaboration with Intel on next-gen AI infrastructure

Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Motley Fool: Why Intel Stock Rallied Today

Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers.

Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. 24/7 Wall St.: Nvidia Launches PC Chip in a Direct Challenge Against Intel

NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. Negative Sentiment: Intel was also caught up in a broad semiconductor and tech selloff tied to Broadcom’s weak AI outlook, which pressured chip stocks across the group. Invezz: Intel, AMD stocks slide again in aftermath of Broadcom's weak outlook

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. New Street Research increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.35.

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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