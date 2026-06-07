Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,101,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock after buying an additional 124,323 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 13.16% of Illumina worth $2,636,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 113.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 30.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.38.

View Our Latest Report on Illumina

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $97,328.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,386.24. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,880. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,002,371 shares of company stock worth $155,472,900. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $162.32 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average is $133.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.50. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $177.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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