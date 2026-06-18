Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,449 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 1,829,425 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $35,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its stake in Intel by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 59,785 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Intel by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,389,576 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 168,902 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 122,936 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 50,136 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Intel by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,603,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities cut Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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