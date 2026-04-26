Caprock Group LLC Has $15.79 Million Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,181 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $148.90 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.99. The company has a market cap of $618.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.55.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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