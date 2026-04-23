Caprock Group LLC Has $6.90 Million Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,569 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 171.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $913,157,000 after buying an additional 1,974,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 36.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,336,155,000 after buying an additional 1,179,244 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 111.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,090,849 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 927.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 827,547 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $251,483,000 after buying an additional 927,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 766.5% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $269,134,000 after buying an additional 783,416 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Stock Down 0.6%

McDonald's stock opened at $300.18 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $318.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.87. The stock has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $283.47 and a 12-month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.81 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $854,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,699.50. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,200. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,657 shares of company stock worth $23,723,307 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald's from $354.00 to $345.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on McDonald's from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s revamps 17 menu items to add higher‑protein options in response to rising GLP‑1 use and shifting consumer preferences — a product innovation that could help sustain guest counts and average checks if it resonates. Article Title

McDonald’s revamps 17 menu items to add higher‑protein options in response to rising GLP‑1 use and shifting consumer preferences — a product innovation that could help sustain guest counts and average checks if it resonates. Neutral Sentiment: RBC expects McDonald’s Q1 results to be largely in‑line with Street estimates — suggests no major surprise but limits upside from earnings beats. Article Title

RBC expects McDonald’s Q1 results to be largely in‑line with Street estimates — suggests no major surprise but limits upside from earnings beats. Neutral Sentiment: McDonald’s launched a refreshed value offering (items under $3, $3 deals and $4 bundles) aimed at driving frequency — positive for traffic but ambiguous for margins depending on redemption and mix. Article Title

McDonald’s launched a refreshed value offering (items under $3, $3 deals and $4 bundles) aimed at driving frequency — positive for traffic but ambiguous for margins depending on redemption and mix. Neutral Sentiment: Minor price‑target adjustment from Morgan Stanley (small cut to $334) and an average broker rating of "Hold" — indicates cautious but not uniformly bearish analyst stance. Article Title

Minor price‑target adjustment from Morgan Stanley (small cut to $334) and an average broker rating of "Hold" — indicates cautious but not uniformly bearish analyst stance. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed sales/same‑store sales forecasts citing softer March trends and now expects Q1 profit slightly below estimates — raises short‑term downside risk to growth/earnings. Article Title

Jefferies trimmed sales/same‑store sales forecasts citing softer March trends and now expects Q1 profit slightly below estimates — raises short‑term downside risk to growth/earnings. Negative Sentiment: KeyBanc cut its target to $345 and flagged a volatile 2026 outlook — signals elevated uncertainty around demand and margin trajectory. Article Title

KeyBanc cut its target to $345 and flagged a volatile 2026 outlook — signals elevated uncertainty around demand and margin trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Macro headwinds: Goldman Sachs warned of a potentially challenging period for U.S. consumers — higher sensitivity to promotions and value could persist, pressuring pricing power and margins. Article Title

Macro headwinds: Goldman Sachs warned of a potentially challenging period for U.S. consumers — higher sensitivity to promotions and value could persist, pressuring pricing power and margins. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and coverage notes warn of diminishing returns from heavy promotions (value menu and bundles) and potential margin compression — the tradeoff between driving traffic and protecting margins is the main near‑term risk. Article Title

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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