Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Caprock Group LLC Purchases 6,958 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Tapestry logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 20.7% in Q4, buying 6,958 shares to hold 40,544 shares worth about $5.18 million, and institutional investors now own roughly 90.77% of the company.
  • Insiders sold heavily over the last quarter — CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares and Todd Kahn sold 39,815 shares, with insiders disposing of 164,956 shares worth about $25.3 million (insiders now own 1.32%).
  • Tapestry beat expectations in the latest quarter (EPS $2.69 vs. $2.20; revenue $2.50B, +14% YoY), set FY2026 guidance of $6.40–$6.45 EPS, and carries a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $151.06.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,544 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 608,266 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 108,278 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,331.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,478 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,880,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $7,556,881.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,193 shares in the company, valued at $103,947,659.91. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 39,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total value of $6,025,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,248,274.52. This represents a 24.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 164,956 shares of company stock worth $25,297,262 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore lifted their target price on Tapestry from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Tapestry from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average of $130.34. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Tapestry's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tapestry Right Now?

Before you consider Tapestry, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tapestry wasn't on the list.

While Tapestry currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines