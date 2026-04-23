Caprock Group LLC Purchases 6,958 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,544 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 608,266 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 108,278 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,331.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,478 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,880,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $7,556,881.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,193 shares in the company, valued at $103,947,659.91. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 39,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total value of $6,025,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,248,274.52. This represents a 24.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 164,956 shares of company stock worth $25,297,262 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore lifted their target price on Tapestry from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Tapestry from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average of $130.34. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Tapestry's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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