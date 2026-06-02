Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,522 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,819 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company's stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 513 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,951 shares of the company's stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.7%

CAH stock opened at $195.33 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.75 and a twelve month high of $233.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $60.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 92.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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