Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,938 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company's stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company's stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.4% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company's stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $196.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.75 and a 12 month high of $233.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $60.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 92.61%. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

See Also

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