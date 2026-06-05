Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Purchases 3,550 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,674 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583,217 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. DZ Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and announced a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing the case for better logistics efficiency and long-term margin improvement. Article Title

Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and announced a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing the case for better logistics efficiency and long-term margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Pinterest signed a $4 billion cloud deal with Amazon Web Services through 2031, a meaningful win for AWS that highlights continuing demand for Amazon’s cloud and AI infrastructure. Article Title

Pinterest signed a $4 billion cloud deal with Amazon Web Services through 2031, a meaningful win for AWS that highlights continuing demand for Amazon’s cloud and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Amazon’s strengthening AI narrative, including bullish commentary on AWS, custom chips, advertising, and subscriptions as major profit drivers. Article Title

Several reports pointed to Amazon’s strengthening AI narrative, including bullish commentary on AWS, custom chips, advertising, and subscriptions as major profit drivers. Positive Sentiment: Amazon overtook Walmart as the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, reinforcing its scale and execution strength. Article Title

Amazon overtook Walmart as the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, reinforcing its scale and execution strength. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Truist raising its price target to $320 and reiterating a Buy rating, which supports the stock’s broader uptrend. Article Title

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Truist raising its price target to $320 and reiterating a Buy rating, which supports the stock’s broader uptrend. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon launched Prime in South Africa at a low monthly price, a modest international expansion that is positive strategically but unlikely to move the stock much by itself. Article Title

Amazon launched Prime in South Africa at a low monthly price, a modest international expansion that is positive strategically but unlikely to move the stock much by itself. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces growing criticism over heavy AI/data-center spending while continuing layoffs, along with local pushback and regulatory scrutiny around expansion plans. Article Title

Amazon faces growing criticism over heavy AI/data-center spending while continuing layoffs, along with local pushback and regulatory scrutiny around expansion plans. Negative Sentiment: CEO Douglas Herrington sold 1,000 shares under a pre-arranged plan, which is usually routine but can still add to short-term caution when insider selling is already a talking point. Article Title

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $253.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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