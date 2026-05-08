CarGurus, Inc. $CARG Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,765,932 shares of the company's stock after selling 551,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.18% of CarGurus worth $336,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 28,100 shares of the company's stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company's stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 5,445 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $179,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 134,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,551.76. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen Kaufer bought 30,766 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $999,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 323,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,528,017.50. The trade was a 10.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,852 shares of company stock valued at $431,053 over the last three months. 16.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting CarGurus

Here are the key news stories impacting CarGurus this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. UBS Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $37.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.14.

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CarGurus Price Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.12 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 47.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. CarGurus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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