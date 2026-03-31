Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,406 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 121,808 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.55% of Carlisle Companies worth $212,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total value of $2,524,610.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,254.40. This represents a 41.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total transaction of $745,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,530,742.85. The trade was a 32.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Carlisle Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $399.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.1%

CSL stock opened at $325.98 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $435.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $369.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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