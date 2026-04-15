Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326,725 shares of the company's stock after selling 113,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Carnival worth $71,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 182.0% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carnival from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carnival from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Carnival from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.60 to $30.10 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Stock Up 3.4%

CCL stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.48. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Carnival had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $313,965.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,377,620.19. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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