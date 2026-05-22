Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Shares Purchased by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,432 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology accounts for about 1.5% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Carpenter Technology worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $437.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.37. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $219.58 and a 1-year high of $475.69.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology's payout ratio is 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $438.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRS

Key Carpenter Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barron’s said Carpenter Technology could “melt up,” citing earnings momentum, pricing power, and barriers to entry that may support further upside in the stock. Carpenter Technology: This Stock Will Melt Up

Barron’s said Carpenter Technology could “melt up,” citing earnings momentum, pricing power, and barriers to entry that may support further upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Carpenter Technology, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, signaling confidence that profit growth will stay strong. Higher EPS estimates typically support a higher valuation for the stock.

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Carpenter Technology, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, signaling confidence that profit growth will stay strong. Higher EPS estimates typically support a higher valuation for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The updated forecasts imply Carpenter Technology could generate about $10.42 per share in FY2026, $11.93 in FY2027, and $14.27 in FY2028, which is above or near the current consensus and reinforces the company’s growth narrative.

The updated forecasts imply Carpenter Technology could generate about $10.42 per share in FY2026, $11.93 in FY2027, and $14.27 in FY2028, which is above or near the current consensus and reinforces the company’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also featured Carpenter Technology as a top-ranked growth stock, adding to investor attention but without any new operating update or company announcement. Carpenter Technology (CRS) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total value of $317,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,895. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,096,307.84. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,365 shares of company stock worth $11,722,687. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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