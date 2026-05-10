Carrera Capital Advisors Acquires 14,304 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Carrera Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 247.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Carrera Capital Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carrera Capital Advisors' holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 67,162 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Developers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 220,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $71,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KTF Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $6,449,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of JPM opened at $301.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $252.34 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a market cap of $809.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $299.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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