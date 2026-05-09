Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,559 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,113 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,586,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 79.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 364,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 161,513 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,845,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,266,000 after acquiring an additional 175,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts: Sign Up

Carrier Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carrier Global this week:

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.6%

Carrier Global stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carrier Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carrier Global wasn't on the list.

While Carrier Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here