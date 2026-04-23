Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,935 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Research raised Carrier Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.79.

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Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business's revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

See Also

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