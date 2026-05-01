Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,281 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 547.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the company's stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,324 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,586,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 364,653 shares of the company's stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 161,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Carrier Global from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Key Headlines Impacting Carrier Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Carrier Global this week:

Carrier Global Stock Up 8.7%

CARR stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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