Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Stock Holdings Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127,670 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $59,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,673 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,444 shares of the company's stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,517 shares of the company's stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Carrier Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carrier Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carrier Global wasn't on the list.

While Carrier Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here