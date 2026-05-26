Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys 7,367 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,436 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company's stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,534 shares of the company's stock worth $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 56,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $234.67 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $233.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.88. The company has a market capitalization of $564.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $149.04 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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