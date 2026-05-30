Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 6,445 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $576.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.96 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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