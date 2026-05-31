Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,789 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $211.14 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business's fifty day moving average price is $199.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here