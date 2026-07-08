Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,287 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Catalina Capital Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Catalina Capital Group LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 38,696 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 71,747 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $245.98 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore upped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here