Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,656,000. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,137,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,093,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: EVP Saria Tseng disclosed a sale of 7,565 shares at an average price of $1,700, trimming her position by about 5%. Insiders at Monolithic Power have been actively selling lately, which can signal that management sees less near-term upside. Article Title

EVP Saria Tseng disclosed a sale of 7,565 shares at an average price of $1,700, trimming her position by about 5%. Insiders at Monolithic Power have been actively selling lately, which can signal that management sees less near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Jeff Zhou also sold 486 shares at $1,680, continuing a recent pattern of insider selling at MPWR. Multiple insider sales in a short period often pressure sentiment, even if the amounts are small relative to total holdings. Article Title

Director Jeff Zhou also sold 486 shares at $1,680, continuing a recent pattern of insider selling at MPWR. Multiple insider sales in a short period often pressure sentiment, even if the amounts are small relative to total holdings. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted that insiders have sold roughly $515 million of Monolithic Power stock, reinforcing concerns that the shares may be getting expensive after a strong run. Article Title

Separate coverage noted that insiders have sold roughly $515 million of Monolithic Power stock, reinforcing concerns that the shares may be getting expensive after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: GuruFocus said MPWR still looks overvalued despite the recent rally, adding to valuation anxiety as the stock trades near its highs. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MPWR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,566.21 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,411.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,161.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $643.36 and a one year high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total transaction of $530,197.80. Following the sale, the director owned 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,758.76. This represents a 24.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,197,941.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 113,043 shares of company stock worth $160,829,940 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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