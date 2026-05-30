Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,500 Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,964,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 701.1% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts: Sign Up

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. Flowserve Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Flowserve

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian D. Savoy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,340. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Flowserve, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flowserve wasn't on the list.

While Flowserve currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here