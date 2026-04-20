Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Position Boosted by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,144 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $57,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $629,700.80. This trade represents a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 price target on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $817.00 to $832.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price target on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.45.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.0%

CAT opened at $794.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $735.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.46 and a twelve month high of $801.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 32.09%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here