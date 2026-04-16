Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,227 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $88,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $769.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $731.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.46 and a fifty-two week high of $798.54. The firm has a market cap of $358.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Caterpillar's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Caterpillar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here