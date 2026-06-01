Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 114.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $872.61 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $811.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $703.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.50 and a twelve month high of $931.35. The company has a market capitalization of $401.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,273 shares of company stock worth $89,439,960. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 price target on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $923.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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