Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 804.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 0.9% of Q3 Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $751.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total transaction of $742,802.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,700.80. The trade was a 54.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $794.75 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $735.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.46 and a 1-year high of $801.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

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