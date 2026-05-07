Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,565 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 0.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and backlog: CAT reported revenue and EPS well above expectations and management flagged rising backlog and a constructive outlook — the core earnings beat remains the primary driver of momentum. Read More.

Q1 results and backlog: CAT reported revenue and EPS well above expectations and management flagged rising backlog and a constructive outlook — the core earnings beat remains the primary driver of momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / bigger price targets: Multiple firms raised targets (Argus to $990 with a buy rating; HSBC raised its target sharply). These raises validate the stronger outlook and support re‑rating. Read More.

Analyst upgrades / bigger price targets: Multiple firms raised targets (Argus to $990 with a buy rating; HSBC raised its target sharply). These raises validate the stronger outlook and support re‑rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI / data‑center narrative re‑rating the stock: Coverage framing CAT as an AI‑infrastructure beneficiary (generators, power systems, site construction) is attracting thematic buyers and helping push multiples higher. Read More.

AI / data‑center narrative re‑rating the stock: Coverage framing CAT as an AI‑infrastructure beneficiary (generators, power systems, site construction) is attracting thematic buyers and helping push multiples higher. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corporate wins and product traction: New commercial deployments of Cat autonomy and electric power products (e.g., Carmeuse selecting CAT autonomous hauling) support incremental revenue diversification. Read More.

Corporate wins and product traction: New commercial deployments of Cat autonomy and electric power products (e.g., Carmeuse selecting CAT autonomous hauling) support incremental revenue diversification. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Insider buy (supportive signal): Director David Maclennan purchased 250 shares, a modest but positive insider action that can reassure some investors. Read More.

Insider buy (supportive signal): Director David Maclennan purchased 250 shares, a modest but positive insider action that can reassure some investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst nuance: DA Davidson raised its target to $845 but kept a Neutral rating — shows some analysts see upside but also limited near‑term stretch from current levels. Read More.

Mixed analyst nuance: DA Davidson raised its target to $845 but kept a Neutral rating — shows some analysts see upside but also limited near‑term stretch from current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy media attention & options flow: Trending coverage and increased options activity are amplifying volatility and momentum; these raise trading volume but don’t necessarily change fundamentals. Read More.

Heavy media attention & options flow: Trending coverage and increased options activity are amplifying volatility and momentum; these raise trading volume but don’t necessarily change fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: Two reported insider sales (including ~5.6k shares by Jason Kaiser and another ~5.6k by Rodney Shurman) reduce insider ownership and may concern some investors about near‑term profit‑taking. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 5,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.18, for a total value of $5,093,032.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,299,496.28. The trade was a 68.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,375 shares of company stock worth $42,494,287. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $890.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.5%

Caterpillar stock opened at $927.22 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.11 and a 1 year high of $930.54. The firm's 50-day moving average is $753.19 and its 200-day moving average is $662.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $427.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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