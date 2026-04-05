Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Myriad Asset Management US LP

Myriad Asset Management US LP lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 0.9% of Myriad Asset Management US LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Myriad Asset Management US LP's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $717.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $715.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $789.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $333.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $29,524,818. The trade was a 47.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Caterpillar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $737.55.

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About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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