Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Stake Lifted by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 208.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 0.0%

CAT stock opened at $794.75 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.46 and a 12-month high of $801.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $735.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,236,946.70. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $677.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $751.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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