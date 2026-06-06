Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Stock Holdings Lowered by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,883 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $48,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,494,568,000 after buying an additional 5,098,964 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 573.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $861,947,000 after buying an additional 1,281,087 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Caterpillar by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,375,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,176,870,000 after buying an additional 464,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,572,681,000 after buying an additional 442,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,204,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $933.27.

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More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE:CAT opened at $904.89 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $831.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $714.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.26 and a 52 week high of $946.83. The company has a market capitalization of $416.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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