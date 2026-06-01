Caz Investments LP Buys 100,000 Shares of NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Caz Investments LP grew its stake in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Free Report) by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. NuScale Power makes up 2.5% of Caz Investments LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Caz Investments LP's holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 623.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuScale Power by 37.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in NuScale Power by 9.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,793 shares of the company's stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in NuScale Power by 1,220.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company's stock worth $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NuScale Power from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NuScale Power

Insider Activity

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $226,925.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,686.24. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $1,010,190.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,959.96. The trade was a 41.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,059,906 shares of company stock valued at $474,339,533. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

NuScale Power Price Performance

NYSE:SMR opened at $12.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.20. The company's 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $57.42.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 2,066.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

Further Reading

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