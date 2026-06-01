CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 368,753 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.26% of CBRE Group worth $123,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,774,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,405,000. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,419,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CBRE Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CBRE opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.22. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.83 and a one year high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.53.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.CBRE Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,944 shares of company stock valued at $387,153 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on CBRE Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.29.

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About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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