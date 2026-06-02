CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of CBRE Group worth $213,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $138.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,944 shares of company stock valued at $387,153. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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