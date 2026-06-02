Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169,471 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 639,695 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $38,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the company's stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,560 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 135,312 shares of the company's stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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