Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 190,546 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504,685 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 190,546 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.85% of American Healthcare REIT worth $70,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company's stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company's stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,809 shares of the company's stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised American Healthcare REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business's 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,674.55. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Further Reading

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