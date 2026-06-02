Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,409 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 2,380,216 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $25,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 586.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Realty Income Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.52 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is currently 265.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.46.

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About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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