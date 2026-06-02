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Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Decreases Stake in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
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Key Points

  • Cbre Investment Management cut its stake in BXP by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 258,444 shares and leaving it with 622,750 shares valued at about $42.0 million.
  • Insider selling continued in recent months, including sales by EVP Peter V. Otteni and SVP Eric G. Kevorkian; overall insiders sold 7,063 shares worth about $419,000 over the last three months.
  • BXP reported Q1 earnings of $0.64 per share, well below expectations of $1.58, even though revenue slightly beat estimates; the company also pays a 4.7% dividend yield and analysts currently rate the stock a Hold with a consensus target of $71.45.
  • Interested in BXP? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,750 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 258,444 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.39% of BXP worth $42,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BXP by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BXP by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BXP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of BXP by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BXP by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311 shares in the company, valued at $18,613.35. This represents a 86.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 7,063 shares of company stock worth $418,955 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXP Price Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. BXP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. BXP's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BXP from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore set a $62.00 price target on shares of BXP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BXP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

BXP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BXP (NYSE:BXP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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