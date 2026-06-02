Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,775 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 106,102 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.9% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.14% of Union Pacific worth $194,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of UNP opened at $263.31 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $257.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.98. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $279.70. The stock has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $280.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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